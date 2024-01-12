Taiwan parties mass for rallies on eve of pivotal vote

January 12, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Taipei

Tens of thousands of supporters flocked to noisy, colourful rallies for Taiwan's three main political parties, as the candidates made a last push for votes in an election that China has warned could take the island closer to war.

Taiwan's bustling democracy of 23 million people is separated by a narrow 180-kilometre (110-mile) strait from communist-ruled China, which claims the island as part of its territory.

The election is being closely watched around the world as the winner will lead the strategically important island - a major producer of vital semiconductors - as it manages ties with an increasingly assertive China.

Vice President Lai Ching-te, the front-runner candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), paints the election as a choice between "democracy and autocracy" - criticising his main opponent Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT) for being too "pro-China".

Waving flags and carrying posters, their supporters converged in two stadiums located right next to each other in New Taipei City.

"We want peace, not war," blared the KMT supporters' signs, while DPP loyalists carried the party's signature green flags saying: "Choose the right people, walk the right path".

In Taipei, supporters of third-party candidate Ko Wen-je gathered outside the Presidential Office on the sprawling Ketagalan Boulevard, shouting that "Taiwan's choice is Ko Wen-je".

The leader of the small Taiwan People's Party (TPP), Mr. Ko has criticised his opponents for being caught up in ideological deadlock, attracting voters who say they are sick of talking about China.

Beijing in recent years has maintained a near-daily military presence around Taiwan, sending in warplanes and ships to its surroundings in "grey zone" harassment actions which fall short of outright provocation.

The weeks leading up to the January 13 vote have also seen a flurry of Chinese balloons crossing the Taiwan Strait's sensitive median line, which Taipei authorities have slammed as a form of interference in the crucial poll.

On January 12, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence announced a record-high of five balloons around Taiwan the day before, with one moving directly over the island's southern tip.

Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

All the sabre-rattling from across the Taiwan Strait means that Taiwan must build up their "self-defence to prevent the other side from bullying us", said DPP supporter Yoyo Chen.

A victory for Taiwan

The election on the small, verdant island has drawn massive attention overseas, as Taiwan's next leader is set to determine future cross-strait relations with China in a flashpoint region that has Beijing and Washington tussling for influence.

On Thursday China issued a stern warning for voters to "make the correct choice", warning them against voting for Mr. Lai.

"(He) would continue to follow the evil path of provoking 'independence' and... take Taiwan... closer to war and decline," said China's Taiwan Affairs Office.

In a sign of the importance Washington attaches to it, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks with a senior Chinese official in Washington on Friday.

Mr. Blinken will meet Liu Jianchao - who heads the international division of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee - as the United States seeks to discourage Beijing from taking action against Taipei.

The candidates hit the campaign trail hard this week, crisscrossing Taiwan for temple stops, market visits and small rallies, while making overtures to a large pack of visiting international media that they are the best choice for the island's voters.

All three candidates - from the DPP, KMT and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) - have said they will maintain the island's status quo, and rejected "one country, two systems", a Beijing doctrine used for governing Hong Kong and Macau.

No matter who wins on January 13, it remains unclear which candidate Beijing prefers, said Marc Julienne, head of China research at the French Institute of International Relations.

"Today there is no political party that is pro-People's Republic of China," he said, referring to China's official name.

"At the end of the day, it's the Taiwanese who elect their president, vice president and parliament, so it will be a victory for Taiwan."

