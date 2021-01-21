International

Taiwan invited to inauguration in a rare shift

Taiwan’s de facto Ambassador to the U.S. was formally invited to President Joe Biden’s inauguration in what Taipei said on Thursday was a precedent-setting first since Washington switched recognition to Beijing in 1979.

Hsiao Bi-khim, Taipei’s envoy, posted a video of herself at inauguration, saying she was “honoured to represent the people and government of Taiwan here at the inauguration of President Mr. Biden and Vice-President Harris”.

Taipei’s Foreign Ministry said it was the first time in decades that a Taiwanese envoy had been “invited” by the inauguration committee.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2021 10:22:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/taiwan-invited-to-inauguration-in-a-rare-shift/article33629001.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY