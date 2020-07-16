International

Taiwan holds military drills against potential China threat

Show of strength: Taiwan soldiers operating U.S.-made M109A2 guns during a military drill in Taichung.

Show of strength: Taiwan soldiers operating U.S.-made M109A2 guns during a military drill in Taichung.   | Photo Credit: SAM YEH

Chopper crashes on the way to base, killing pilot & co-pilot

Taiwan’s military fired missiles from the air and the island’s shore facing China on Thursday in a live-fire drill to demonstrate its ability to defend against any Chinese invasion.

One helicopter crashed when returning to base from another drill, killing the pilot and co-pilot, the Army said. The cause of the crash was under investigation. The drills were part of a five-day annual exercise that ends Friday.

Assault helicopters launched missiles and fighter jets dropped bombs on targets at sea, while tanks and missile trucks fired from a beach to deter a simulated invading force.

"We want the world to see our determination and efforts to protect our country.” President Tsai Ing-wen said, observing the exercise in a helmet and camouflage military fatigues.

China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that is part of its territory. The self-governing island of 24 million people lies 160 kilometers (100 miles) off China’s southeast coast across the Taiwan Strait.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2020 10:28:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/taiwan-holds-military-drills-against-potential-china-threat/article32106085.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY