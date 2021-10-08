Taiwan does not seek military confrontation, says President

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks next to the former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott during their meeting in Taipei, Taiwan October 7, 2021. Photo: Pool via Reuters

TAIPEI

08 October 2021 08:42 IST

Tsai Ing-wen said that Taiwan hopes for a peaceful, stable, predictable and mutually-beneficial coexistence with its neighbours

Taiwan does not seek military confrontation, but will do whatever it takes to defend its freedom, President Tsai Ing-wen said on October 8, amid a rise in tensions with China that has sparked alarm around the world.

Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, reported close to 150 Chinese air force aircraft flew into its air defence zone over a four-day period beginning October 1, though those missions have since ended.

Taiwan has complained for more than a year of such activities, which it views as "grey zone warfare", designed to wear out Taiwan's armed forces and test their ability to respond.

"Taiwan does not seek military confrontation," Ms. Tsai told a security forum in Taipei.

"It hopes for a peaceful, stable, predictable and mutually-beneficial coexistence with its neighbours. But Taiwan will also do whatever it takes to defend its freedom and democratic way of life."

Prosperity in the Indo-Pacific needs a peaceful, stable and transparent environment and there are many opportunities in the region, she added.

"But this also brings new tensions and systemic contradictions that could have a devastating effect on international security and the global economy if they are not handled carefully."

Taiwan will work together with other regional countries to ensure stability, she added.

"Taiwan is fully committed to collaborating with regional players to prevent armed conflict in the East China, South China Seas and in the Taiwan Strait."