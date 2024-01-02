ADVERTISEMENT

Taiwan detects two Chinese balloons on January 1

January 02, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 12:23 pm IST - Taipei

The balloons were seen crossing the median line over the Taiwan Strait at two locations, one near the western city of Chiayi and another by Keelung in the north.

AFP

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Two Chinese balloons were detected moving across the median line separating Taiwan from China, with one flying directly above the island, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said on January 2.

The balloons were seen crossing the median line over the Taiwan Strait — a sensitive waterway separating the island from China — late January 1 at two locations, one near the western city of Chiayi and another by Keelung in the north.

An accompanying graphic released by the Ministry showed one balloon headed east directly above the island after appearing northwest of Chiayi on the western coast.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were at “the altitude of approximately 30,000 and 32,000 feet (9-10 km),” it said in a statement. “The balloons headed northeast and disappeared at 23:43 yesterday and 00:43 today.”

The sightings of Chinese balloons began last month as the island's pivotal Presidential election on January 13 approaches. Taiwanese authorities have so far reported six incidents in December.

Chinese balloons became a politically fraught topic in February when the United States shot down what it called a spy balloon over its territory, with Beijing saying the craft was a civilian airship blown off course.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US