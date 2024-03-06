GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Taiwan Deputy FM heads to Tuvalu to firm up ties

Tuvalu, with a population of 11,000, is one of just 12 countries that still maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taipei rather than Beijing

March 06, 2024 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - Taipei

AFP

Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister has embarked on a visit to diplomatic ally Tuvalu, officials said on March 5, after the Pacific island nation's new government affirmed its "special" relationship with Taipei.

Tien Chung-kwang left for the visit on Monday as a special envoy for President Tsai Ing-wen to congratulate and show support for Tuvalu's new government, said Foreign Ministry official Eric Chen.

Mr. Tien will attend celebrations for the new government and meet top officials including new Prime Minister Feleti Teo to discuss bilateral cooperation before returning on Saturday, added Mr. Chen.

The visit "demonstrates the solid ties between the two countries... as this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Tuvalu," the Foreign Ministry said in a separate statement.

"In the future, Taiwan and Tuvalu will continue to work together... to promote sustainability, peace, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."

The visit comes after Tuvalu's new government vowed last week to keep up its "special" relationship with Taiwan, ending speculation that the Pacific island nation was poised to switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing.

Tuvalu, with a population of 11,000, is one of just 12 countries that still maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taipei rather than Beijing, including three in the Pacific.

During the election campaign, senior lawmaker Seve Paeniu had floated the idea that Tuvalu's new government could review its Taiwan ties.

That set off frenzied speculation about a looming shift in policy, causing the election to be closely watched from the United States to China.

Neighbouring Nauru switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in January, just two days after current Vice President Lai Ching-te — loathed by Beijing — won Taiwan's presidential elections.

Related Topics

Taiwan / diplomacy / China / Tuvalu

