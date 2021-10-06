Taiwan Defence Minister fears full scale Chinese invasion by 2025

TAIPEI

06 October 2021 07:12 IST

China is more and more over the top, says Su Tseng-chang

Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, that China will be capable of mounting a full scale invasion of the democratic island by 2025.

Over a four day period beginning last Friday, Taiwan reported close to 150 Chinese air force aircraft entered its air defence zone, part of a pattern of what Taipei calls Beijing's continued harassment of the Chinese-claimed island.

"Taiwan must be on alert. China is more and more over the top," Premier Su Tseng-chang on Tuesday told reporters in Taipei. "The world has also seen China's repeated violations of regional peace and pressure on Taiwan."

Advertising

Advertising

Taiwan needs to "strengthen itself" and come together as one, he had said.

"Only then will countries that want to annex Taiwan not dare to easily resort to force. Only when we help ourselves can others help us."