Taiwan condemns North Korean missile launch

MOFA reiterated its serious concerns and strongly condemned North Korea's "wanton actions" for undermining regional peace and stability

Published - October 31, 2024 04:28 pm IST - Taipei

PTI
A view of a missile launcher as North Korea conducts what it says is a drill to launch a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile at an unknown location. File

A view of a missile launcher as North Korea conducts what it says is a drill to launch a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile at an unknown location. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) condemned North Korea's firing of at least one ballistic missile northeastward from an area near the capital Pyongyang early Thursday (October 31, 2024), which reportedly landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zones.

In a statement issued, MOFA reiterated its serious concerns and strongly condemned North Korea's "wanton actions" for undermining regional peace and stability.

Also Read: North Korea is testing hypersonic missiles. How do they work?

Taiwan will continue to work with like-minded countries to jointly safeguard freedom, openness, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the statement.

Japan's Defence Ministry said that North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile in the northeast direction from the interior of North Korea at 6:11 a.m. (Taiwan time) Thursday.

According to Japanese media reports, the missile had a flight time of 1 hour and 26 minutes and landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

