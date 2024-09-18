Taiwan company Gold Apollo denies producing explosive-packed Hezbollah pagers

Taiwanese company Gold Apollo on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) denied a report that it had produced hundreds of explosive-packed pagers used by Hezbollah members which simultaneously exploded, killing at least nine people.

"They are not our products from beginning to end. How can we produce products that are not ours?" company head Hsu Chin-kuang told reporters in Taipei after the New York Times reported that his company's pagers were involved in the blasts.