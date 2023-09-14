ADVERTISEMENT

Taiwan blasts Elon Musk over latest China comments

September 14, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - TAIPEI

Taiwan's democratically elected government strongly rejects China's sovereignty claims, and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future

Reuters

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk walks next to Tesla’s Senior Vice President Tom Zhu and Vice President Grace Tao as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China May 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Taiwan is "not for sale", the island's Foreign Minister said in a stern rebuke to Elon Musk who asserted Taiwan was an integral part of China, as the billionaire again waded into the thorny issue of relations between Beijing and Taipei.

Mr. Musk, the owner of the social media platform X formerly known as Twitter, as well as the Tesla electric car company and Starlink satellite network, made the comments to the All-In Summit in Los Angeles uploaded to YouTube this week.

"Their (Beijing's) policy has been to reunite Taiwan with China. From their standpoint, maybe it is analogous to Hawaii or something like that, like an integral part of China that is arbitrarily not part of China mostly because ... the U.S. Pacific Fleet has stopped any sort of reunification effort by force," he said.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, in a post on X late September 13, responded that he hoped Mr. Musk could ask China to "open @X to its people". China blocks X, along with other major Western social media like Facebook.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Perhaps he thinks banning it is a good policy, like turning off @Starlink to thwart Ukraine's counterstrike against Russia," Mr. Wu added, referring to Mr. Musk's refusing a Ukrainian request to activate his Starlink satellite network in Crimea's port city of Sevastopol last year to aid an attack on Russia's fleet there.

"Listen up, Taiwan is not part of the PRC & certainly not for sale!" Wu said, using the acronym for the People's Republic of China.

Taiwan's democratically elected government strongly rejects China's sovereignty claims, and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

This is not the first time Mr. Musk, whose Tesla had a large factory in Shanghai, has riled Taiwan.

Last October, he suggested that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing, drawing a similarly strong reprimand from Taiwan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Taiwan / China

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US