HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Taiwan blasts Elon Musk over latest China comments

Taiwan's democratically elected government strongly rejects China's sovereignty claims, and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future

September 14, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - TAIPEI

Reuters
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk walks next to Tesla’s Senior Vice President Tom Zhu and Vice President Grace Tao as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China May 31, 2023.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk walks next to Tesla’s Senior Vice President Tom Zhu and Vice President Grace Tao as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China May 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Taiwan is "not for sale", the island's Foreign Minister said in a stern rebuke to Elon Musk who asserted Taiwan was an integral part of China, as the billionaire again waded into the thorny issue of relations between Beijing and Taipei.

Mr. Musk, the owner of the social media platform X formerly known as Twitter, as well as the Tesla electric car company and Starlink satellite network, made the comments to the All-In Summit in Los Angeles uploaded to YouTube this week.

"Their (Beijing's) policy has been to reunite Taiwan with China. From their standpoint, maybe it is analogous to Hawaii or something like that, like an integral part of China that is arbitrarily not part of China mostly because ... the U.S. Pacific Fleet has stopped any sort of reunification effort by force," he said.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, in a post on X late September 13, responded that he hoped Mr. Musk could ask China to "open @X to its people". China blocks X, along with other major Western social media like Facebook.

"Perhaps he thinks banning it is a good policy, like turning off @Starlink to thwart Ukraine's counterstrike against Russia," Mr. Wu added, referring to Mr. Musk's refusing a Ukrainian request to activate his Starlink satellite network in Crimea's port city of Sevastopol last year to aid an attack on Russia's fleet there.

"Listen up, Taiwan is not part of the PRC & certainly not for sale!" Wu said, using the acronym for the People's Republic of China.

Taiwan's democratically elected government strongly rejects China's sovereignty claims, and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

This is not the first time Mr. Musk, whose Tesla had a large factory in Shanghai, has riled Taiwan.

Last October, he suggested that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing, drawing a similarly strong reprimand from Taiwan.

Related Topics

Taiwan / China

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.