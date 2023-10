October 03, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - ISTANBUL

Turkish police detained on Monday about 90 people in 18 provinces across the country over suspected links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, state media reported.

The operations, centered in Turkey's southeastern Sanliurfa province, came after PKK claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on Sunday in Ankara.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT