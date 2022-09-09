Syria’s Aleppo airport to reopen today after Israel strikes

Iran says its air strikes are necessary to stop arch-foe Iran gaining a foothold on its doorstep

AFP Damascus
September 09, 2022 13:13 IST

A file photo of the runway at the Damascus International Airport in Syria when it was damaged. | Photo Credit: AFP

 Flights were to resume from Aleppo Friday after repairs were carried out to Syria’s second largest airport following an Israeli air strike earlier this week.

Damage to the main runway in Tuesday’s raid had put the airport out of service but the transport ministry said repairs had now been completed and the airport was ready to reopen.

In a statement carried by the state SANA news agency, the ministry said that air traffic would resume from midday (0900 GMT).

The Israeli strike, which Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said targeted a warehouse used by Iran-backed militias, was the second to hit the airport in just a week.

Since the civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against its northern neighbour, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged carrying out hundreds. It says its air campaign is necessary to stop arch-foe Iran gaining a foothold on its doorstep.

