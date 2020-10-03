Syrian rebels join Azeris to feed families

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 850 fighters are headed to Azerbaijan

Desperate to help his family displaced by Syria’s war, pro-Turkey rebel fighter Abu Ahmad is waiting to be deployed to Azerbaijan hoping to earn almost 80 times his current salary.

“I signed up to fight more than a week ago to go to Azerbaijan... for three months in exchange for $2,000 a month,” the 26-year-old told AFP.

Clashes erupted on Sunday between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over Nagorno-Karabakh. Ankara is backing Baku and has been accused by Yerevan of sending its Syrian proxies to bolster Azerbaijani troops.

From a camp for the displaced in north Syria controlled by Turkey-backed rebels, Abu Ahmad said he was heading to Karabakh hoping to better provide for his wife and children. “We lost our villages and our homes, and we have nothing left to eat,” said Abu Ahmad.

With reports of Syrians killed in Nagorno-Karabakh, Abu Ahmad realises he is taking a risk. But “we have no other option,” he said. “We’ve reached the point where we’re ready to sacrifice ourselves to provide for our children.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 850 Syrian fighters are already headed to Azerbaijan via Turkey, and hundreds more are preparing to follow suit.