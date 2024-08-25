GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Syrian president says efforts to restore ties with Turkey have yielded no results

Syria’s Assad made clear that while he wants Turkish troops to withdraw from Syria, that was not a precondition for talks

Published - August 25, 2024 10:50 pm IST - CAIRO

Reuters
File picture of Syrian President Bashar Assad (right) with Turkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

File picture of Syrian President Bashar Assad (right) with Turkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. | Photo Credit: AP

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Sunday (August 25, 2024) that efforts to mend ties with Turkiye had so far brought no tangible results.

"The initiatives did not yield any results worth mentioning despite the seriousness and genuine keenness of mediators," Mr. Assad said in a speech to the Syrian Parliament, referring to conciliation efforts by Russia, Iran and Iraq.

Turkiye severed ties with Syria in 2011 after the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, in which it supported rebels seeking to oust Mr. Assad. Mr. Assad views the rebels as terrorists.

"The solution is openness," Mr. Assad said. "Restoring a relationship requires first removing the causes that led to its destruction."

The Syrian President made clear that while he wants Turkish troops to withdraw from Syria, that was not a precondition for talks.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier in July he would extend an invitation to Mr. Assad "any time" for possible talks to restore relations.

A Turkish newspaper earlier reported Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Assad could meet in August, but a Turkish diplomat denied the report.

Russia has been trying to facilitate a meeting between the two leaders in an effort to restore ties. Iraq also said in July that it may seek to try to bring the two leaders together.

