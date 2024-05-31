ADVERTISEMENT

Syrian President Bashar Assad visits Iran to express condolences over death of Raisi

Published - May 31, 2024 01:24 pm IST - TEHRAN, Iran

Bashar Assad’s trip took place as Iran opened a five-day registration period for hopefuls wanting to run in the June 28 Presidential election to replace the late Ebrahim Raisi.

PTI

In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (right) meets Syrian President Bashar Assad, in Tehran, Iran, on May 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Syrian President Bashar Assad met with Iran's supreme leader in the capital Tehran on May 30 and expressed his condolences over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, state media reported on May 30.

Mr. Assad met with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and also expressed condolences over the death of Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who was also killed in the helicopter crash earlier this month. Iran’s acting President Mohammad Mokhber was present in that meeting.

Mr. Assad’s trip took place as Iran opened a five-day registration period on Thursday for hopefuls wanting to run in the June 28 Presidential election to replace the late Raisi.

Iran has been the No. 1 regional supporter of Mr. Assad in that Arab nation’s lengthy civil war. Hundreds of Iranian forces have been killed in the war though Tehran has long said it has only a military advisory role in Syria.

Mr. Assad’s trip also comes with the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war roiling the region. Iran-backed Hamas led the October 7 attack that started the conflict and the militant Hezbollah group in Lebanon, also supported by Tehran, has fired rockets at Israel. Last month, Iran launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel.

Raisi, the country’s Foreign Minister and others were found dead at the site of a helicopter crash after an hours-long search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest.

