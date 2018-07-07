International

Syrian govt., rebels reach ceasefire deal

Thousands of displaced Syrians were heading home on Saturday after rebels and the government reached a ceasefire deal in the south following more than two weeks of deadly bombardment, a monitor saids.

Under the agreement announced on Friday, after talks between rebels and regime ally Moscow, opposition fighters will hand over territory and heavy weapons in Daraa province near the Jordanian border. The offensive has displaced around 3,20,000 people since June 19, the UN says.

