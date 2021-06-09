International

Syrian defences intercept Israeli missile strike over Damascus, says state media

This photo released by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets shows smoke billowing after Syrian government airstrikes hit in the town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta region east of Damascus on April 7, 2018.   | Photo Credit: AP

Syrian air defenses on Tuesday intercepted an Israeli missile strike over Damascus, the Syrian capital, state media reported, while military defectors said the missiles may have targeted Iranian-backed militias.

“Syrian air defences intercepted an Israeli aggression coming from Lebanese airspace,” state media said. Earlier, state media said large explosions were heard.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. If confirmed, this would be the first such missile raid in about a month. Pre-dawn raids struck the Mediterranean port city of Latakia close to a Russian air base on May 5.

Western intelligence sources said Israel’s stepped-up strikes on Syria since last year are part of a shadow war approved by the United States. The strikes are also part of an anti-Iran policy that in the last two years has undermined Iran’s extensive military power without triggering a major increase in hostilities.

The intelligence sources said that Israel has over the past year expanded its targets across Syria, where thousands of Iranian-backed militias have been involved in regaining much of the territory lost by Syrian President Bashar al Assad to insurgents in a nearly decade-old civil war.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2021 5:16:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/syrian-defences-intercept-israeli-missile-strike-over-damascus-says-state-media/article34764930.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY