HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Syrian capital rocked by explosions but no immediate word on source or target of attacks

Syrian state media and Damascus residents say the sound of repeated explosions could be heard in the area around the capital before dawn on Sunday

August 13, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - DAMASCUS, Syria

AP

The sound of repeated explosions could be heard in the area around the Syrian capital before dawn on August 13, state media and Damascus residents said.

There was no immediate statement from government officials on the source or target of the attack, but similar incidents in the past have usually been attributed to Israeli airstrikes, with Syrian air defences responding to shoot down the missiles.

ALSO READ
IS claims responsibility for an attack that killed 33 Syrian soldiers, and vows to keep fighting

The latest such incident was on August 7, when Syrian state media reported that Israeli airstrikes hit areas around Damascus, killing at least four Syrian Army soldiers. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition-linked war monitor, said those strikes targeted weapons and munitions warehouses and positions of Iran-backed militias around Damascus.

Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment next door, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of neighboring Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges them.

ALSO READ
Islamic State attack kills 10 Syria pro-government troops, says monitor

Israel has also targeted the international airports in Damascus and the northern Syrian city of Aleppo several times over the past few years, often putting it out of commission.

Related Topics

Syria

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.