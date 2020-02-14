Syrian air defences down several missiles from Israel: Syrian state TV

Syrian air defences downed several missiles coming across the occupied Golan Heights from Israel before they hit their targets in the capital Damascus, Syrian state television said on February 13.
“The hostile missiles came from the occupied Golan... and they were downed before they reached their targets,” an Army statement said.
Damascus earlier this month accused Israel of attacking military targets in southern Syria including near the capital.
An Israeli military spokesman said they do not comment on foreign reports.
Israel, which considers Iran its biggest threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets in Syria and those of allied militia, including Lebanon's Hezbollah.
Iran's growing influence in Syria, where it has struck economic and trade deals, has deepened the concerns of Israel and in the last few years raised the prospect of a military confrontation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.