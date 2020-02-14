International

Syrian air defences down several missiles from Israel: Syrian state TV

Syrian civilians flee from Idlib in rain toward the north to find safety inside Syria near the border with Turkey on February 13, 2020.

Syrian civilians flee from Idlib in rain toward the north to find safety inside Syria near the border with Turkey on February 13, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Damascus earlier this month accused Israel of attacking military targets in southern Syria including near the capital.

Syrian air defences downed several missiles coming across the occupied Golan Heights from Israel before they hit their targets in the capital Damascus, Syrian state television said on February 13.

“The hostile missiles came from the occupied Golan... and they were downed before they reached their targets,” an Army statement said.

An Israeli military spokesman said they do not comment on foreign reports.

Israel, which considers Iran its biggest threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets in Syria and those of allied militia, including Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Iran's growing influence in Syria, where it has struck economic and trade deals, has deepened the concerns of Israel and in the last few years raised the prospect of a military confrontation.

