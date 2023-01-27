ADVERTISEMENT

Syria to blame for 2018 chlorine attack: watchdog

January 27, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - The Hague

The Douma case also caused controversy after leaks from two former employees cast doubt on earlier findings.

AFP

FILE - Syrians walk through destruction in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 16, 2018. | Photo Credit: AP

The global chemical weapons watchdog blamed Syria on Friday for a 2018 chlorine attack that killed 43 people, in a long-awaited report on a case that sparked tensions between Damascus and the West.

Investigators said there were "reasonable grounds to believe" that at least one Syrian air force helicopter had dropped two cylinders of the toxic gas on the rebel-held town of Douma during Syria's civil war.

Damascus and its ally Moscow claimed the attack was staged by rescue workers at the behest of the United States, which launched air strikes on Syria days afterwards along with Britain and France.

The Douma case also caused controversy after leaks from two former employees cast doubt on earlier findings by the Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

But the OPCW said its investigators had "considered a range of possible scenarios" and concluded that "the Syrian Arab Air Forces are the perpetrators of this attack."

"The use of chemical weapons in Douma - and anywhere - is unacceptable and a breach of international law," OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias said in a statement.

"The world now knows the facts — it is up to the international community to take action, at the OPCW and beyond."

