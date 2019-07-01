Syria says Israeli airstrike kills 4 civilians, wounds 21

Syrian state media says Israeli warplanes have attacked an area near the capital, Damascus, killing four civilians and wounding 21.
State news agency SANA said the Israeli warplanes fired missiles early Monday from Lebanese airspace.
SANA said the dead included a baby and that other children were among the wounded in the town of Sahnaya southwest of Damascus.
Israel does not usually comment on reports concerning its strikes in neighboring Syria, though it has recently acknowledged striking Iranian targets there.
On June 12, Israeli warplanes struck a Syrian army position in the country’s south.
For years, Israel has remained largely silent about its attacks against Iran and its Shia proxies operating in neighboring Syria. But in recent months, military and political leaders have become increasingly outspoken about these activities.
