ADVERTISEMENT

Swiss 'burqa ban' to take effect from 2025

Published - November 06, 2024 04:11 pm IST - Zurich

Swiss ‘burqa ban’ will be effective from January 1, 2025, and faces fines for violators, with exceptions for health, safety, and religious reasons

Reuters

The governing Federal Council said in a statement it had fixed the start of the ban and that anyone who unlawfully flouts it faces a fine of up to 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,144). | Photo Credit: AFP

“A contentious Swiss prohibition on facial coverings in public spaces widely known as the “burqa ban” will take effect on January 1,” the Government said on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Narrowly passed in a 2021 referendum in neutral Switzerland and condemned by Muslim associations, the measure was launched by the same group that organised a 2009 ban on new minarets.

The governing Federal Council said in a statement it had fixed the start of the ban and that anyone who unlawfully flouts it faces a fine of up to 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,144).

ADVERTISEMENT

Swiss parliament approves ban on full-face coverings like burqas, and sets fine for violators

“The ban does not apply to planes or in diplomatic and consular premises, and faces may also be covered in places of worship and other sacred sites,” the Government said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Facial coverings will remain permitted for reasons relating to health and safety, for native customs, or due to weather conditions, it said. They would also be allowed on artistic and entertainment grounds and for advertising,” it added.

“If such coverings are needed for personal protection in exercising freedom of expression and assembly, they should be permitted provided the responsible authority has already approved them and public order is not compromised,” it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US