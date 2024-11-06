 />
Swiss 'burqa ban' to take effect from 2025

Swiss ‘burqa ban’ will be effective from January 1, 2025, and faces fines for violators, with exceptions for health, safety, and religious reasons

Published - November 06, 2024 04:11 pm IST - Zurich

Reuters
The governing Federal Council said in a statement it had fixed the start of the ban and that anyone who unlawfully flouts it faces a fine of up to 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,144). | Photo Credit: AFP

“A contentious Swiss prohibition on facial coverings in public spaces widely known as the “burqa ban” will take effect on January 1,” the Government said on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).

Narrowly passed in a 2021 referendum in neutral Switzerland and condemned by Muslim associations, the measure was launched by the same group that organised a 2009 ban on new minarets.

The governing Federal Council said in a statement it had fixed the start of the ban and that anyone who unlawfully flouts it faces a fine of up to 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,144).

Swiss parliament approves ban on full-face coverings like burqas, and sets fine for violators

“The ban does not apply to planes or in diplomatic and consular premises, and faces may also be covered in places of worship and other sacred sites,” the Government said.

“Facial coverings will remain permitted for reasons relating to health and safety, for native customs, or due to weather conditions, it said. They would also be allowed on artistic and entertainment grounds and for advertising,” it added.

“If such coverings are needed for personal protection in exercising freedom of expression and assembly, they should be permitted provided the responsible authority has already approved them and public order is not compromised,” it said.

