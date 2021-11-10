Swedish PM tenders resignation

Stockholm

This paves way for designated successor Magdalena Andersson ahead of next year’s general election

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Wednesday tendered his resignation, a widely expected move paving the way for his designated successor Magdalena Andersson ahead of next year’s general election. Television cameras filmed Mr. Lofven handing his resignation letter to the speaker of parliament, Andreas Norlen.

Mr. Lofven, who has been in power for seven years, stepped down as leader of the Social Democrats at the party’s congress last week.

Ms. Andersson, who is currently Finance Minister, was elected to replace Mr. Lofven as party leader, putting her on track to become the country’s first woman Prime Minister if she wins a vote in parliament.

In Sweden’s parliament, political forces are so finely balanced that the Social Democrats need the support of both their Green Party coalition partners and the Left and Centre parties to elect a new Prime Minister.

The Centre Party said it would back Ms. Andersson, and the Left is widely expected to do the same.

The change at the head of the Social Democrats comes as the party hovers close to its lowest-ever approval ratings with elections less than a year away.