Sweden's Kristersson gets nod to form a new government

The Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals won 176 seats in the 349-seat parliament, narrowly ahead of the centre-left's 173 seats

Reuters OSLO
September 19, 2022 22:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson during a press conference, on September 19, 2022, in Stockholm, after his meeting with Speaker of the parliament. | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

Sweden's Moderate Party leader, Ulf Kristersson, has been handed a mandate to try and form the country's next government after a recent general election gave the right-wing bloc a majority, the speaker of parliament said on Monday.

"It was a quite simple decision," Speaker Anders Norlen said, adding that he had not set a deadline for how long deliberations could last.

The Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals won 176 seats in the 349-seat parliament, narrowly ahead of the centre-left's 173 seats, according to the Swedish election authority.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kristersson is widely expected to try to form a minority government, leaving one or two right-wing parties out while relying on their support in parliament.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The election marks a watershed in Swedish politics with the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, a party with roots in the white supremacist fringe, on the threshold of gaining influence over government policy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Sweden
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app