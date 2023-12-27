Sweden moves a step closer to NATO membership after Turkey's parliamentary committee gives approval

December 27, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - ANKARA

A key committee in the Turkish Parliament on December 26 approved Sweden’s bid to join NATO after months of delays, clearing another hurdle in the Nordic country’s accession process in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Sweden’s NATO bid had been stalled amid opposition from Turkiye and Hungary.

On December 26, the Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee approved the measure.

The move paves the way for a vote by the full parliament, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s alliance holds the majority. It was not immediately clear when the full Parliament would hold its vote.

The delays have frustrated other NATO allies who were swift to accept Sweden and Finland into the alliance.