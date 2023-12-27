GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sweden moves a step closer to NATO membership after Turkey's parliamentary committee gives approval

Sweden’s NATO bid had been stalled amid opposition from Turkiye and Hungary

December 27, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - ANKARA

AFP
Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM)‘s Foreign Affairs Committee’s Fuat Oktay speaks as he chairs a committee session at the TBMM in Ankara on December 26, 2023. The key committee in the Turkish parliament gave the green light for Sweden’s NATO membership, clearing another hurdle in the Nordic country’s accession process in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM)‘s Foreign Affairs Committee’s Fuat Oktay speaks as he chairs a committee session at the TBMM in Ankara on December 26, 2023. The key committee in the Turkish parliament gave the green light for Sweden’s NATO membership, clearing another hurdle in the Nordic country’s accession process in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. | Photo Credit: AFP

A key committee in the Turkish Parliament on December 26 approved Sweden’s bid to join NATO after months of delays, clearing another hurdle in the Nordic country’s accession process in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Sweden’s NATO bid had been stalled amid opposition from Turkiye and Hungary.

On December 26, the Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee approved the measure.

The move paves the way for a vote by the full parliament, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s alliance holds the majority. It was not immediately clear when the full Parliament would hold its vote.

The delays have frustrated other NATO allies who were swift to accept Sweden and Finland into the alliance.

Related Topics

Turkey

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.