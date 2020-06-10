Sweden closes ex-PM Palme’s murder probe after 34 years

STOCKHOLM

10 June 2020 21:51 IST

Prosecutor says Stig Engstrom, who died in 2000, shot him

Sweden on Wednesday dropped its investigation into the unsolved murder of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was shot dead 34 years ago in Stockholm, saying that decision was made because the main suspect died in 2000.

Palme was gunned down on February 28, 1986, after he and his wife Lisbet Palme left a movie theatre in the Swedish capital. The murder shocked the nation and shook the Scandinavian county’s image as being so safe and peaceful.

More than 100 people have been suspected in the crime and the unsolved case has generated scores of conspiracy theories, with possible villains ranging from foreign governments or rogue Swedish police with right-wing sympathies to an act by a lone shooter.

Advertising

Advertising

The investigation was being closed because the main suspect, Stig Engstrom, died in 2000, the case’s chief prosecutor, Krister Petersson, told a news conference in Stockholm on Wednesday.