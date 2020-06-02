International

SUV hits 2 officers at Floyd protest in Buffalo, speeds off

A picture of George Floyd is posted on a boarded-up window, following national protests against his death in Minneapolis police custody, near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 1, 2020.

A picture of George Floyd is posted on a boarded-up window, following national protests against his death in Minneapolis police custody, near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 1, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Video from the scene shows the vehicle accelerating through an intersection shortly after several officers apparently tackle a person on the street and handcuff him.

A vehicle plowed through a group of law enforcement officers at a George Floyd demonstration Monday night in Buffalo, injuring at least two.

Video from the scene shows the vehicle accelerating through an intersection shortly after several officers apparently tackle a person on the street and handcuff him.

Other officers are then seen tending to the injured officers on the sidewalk.

Officers are seen scattering to avoid the SUV before it drives off past a military vehicle on Buffalo’s east side.

The officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center. Authorities said their condition was stable.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 9:00:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/suv-hits-2-officers-at-floyd-protest-in-buffalo-speeds-off/article31728218.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY