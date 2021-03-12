International

Suu Kyi’s lawyer rejects military graft claims

An anti-coup protester displays pictures of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint in Yangon on February 24, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s lawyer on Friday rejected junta’s allegations of corruption against her as “groundless”, calling it “illegal mudslinging” by the Generals who seized power from her.

The country has been in uproar since a February 1 putsch that saw Ms. Suu Kyi ousted, detained and accused of several criminal charges, including owning unlicensed walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions.

On Thursday, a junta spokesman made new accusations, saying a now-detained Chief Minister had admitted giving her $6,00,000 and more than 10 kg of gold.

“This allegation against Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the state counsellor, is groundless, especially regarding the dollars and gold bars — it is the most hilarious joke of all,” her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said.

