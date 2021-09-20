Suu Kyi has ‘no comment’ on call for war against junta

Yangon

20 September 2021 22:47 IST

She will discuss with leaders: lawyer

Toppled Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has “no comment” on a declaration of war against the junta by a shadow government dominated by lawmakers from her party, her lawyer said on Monday.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Ms. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy government in a February coup, sparking huge democracy protests which have triggered a bloody crackdown from the junta.

NLD lawmakers make up the majority of a “National Unity Government” which is working to overturn the military regime and declared a “people’s defensive war” earlier this month urging citizens to attack junta assets.

Following the declaration, clashes between local “people’s defence forces” and the military have increased.

Ms. Suu Kyi had “no comment” when asked by her lawyers about the NUG’s declaration of war, her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said, and would comment only after discussions with others in the NLD leadership.

“She said she never turns against the wishes of the people,” he added.