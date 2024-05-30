GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suspected militants burn girls' school in northwest Pakistan, in third such attack this month

Police say militants have burned a girls’ school in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold, destroying furniture, computers and books

Published - May 30, 2024 03:33 am IST - DERA ISMAIL KHAN

AP

A group of militants used kerosine to set fire to a girls’ school in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold, destroying furniture, computers and books, police said Wednesday, in the latest in a surge in such attacks.

No one was hurt in the overnight attack in North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police official Rehmat Ullah said. Two other girls' schools in the region were bombed earlier this month.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but authorities suspect Islamic militants, who targeted girls’ schools years ago, saying that women should not be educated.

North Waziristan is a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, who are also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. It is a separate group but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in 2021. The Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban.

