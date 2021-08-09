Suspected jihadists kill 51 civilians in Mali

Bamako

09 August 2021 23:10 IST

Suspected jihadists massacred 51 civilians in northern Mali and killed 12 troops in an ambush in neighbouring Burkina Faso, the authorities said on Monday, highlighting the security crisis gripping the two fragile states.

“Terrorists” on Sunday invaded the villages of Karou, Ouatagouna and Daoutegeft near Mali’s border with Niger, a military officer said, using a term officials use to designate jihadists.

“(They) massacred everyone,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A document by the local prefecture said 51 people had been killed in the attacks, homes had been looted and cattle stolen.

The assailants arrived on motorbike, taking the villagers by surprise, a local official said.

An official at a fourth village said his locality had also come under attack.