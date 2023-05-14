ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected Islamic extremists kill 33 in Burkina Faso

May 14, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO

The governor of a state in western Burkina Faso called the attack by suspected Islamic extremists on a village “cowardly and barbaric”

AP

File photo of Troops riding in a vehicle in Burkina Faso used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

An attack by suspected Islamic extremists on a village in the west of Burkina Faso killed 33 civilians, the provincial governor's office said.

The provisional death toll from the Thursday evening attack on the village of Youlou in Mouhoun province was announced in a press release.

Provincial governor Babo Pierre Bassinga called the attack “cowardly and barbaric.” He said in the statement that the attack happened around 5 p.m. as residents were at work in their fields beside the Mouhoun river. The governor said security actions were underway to counter the extremists.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bassinga urged the population to increase their vigilance and to collaborate with security forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US