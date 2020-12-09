International

Supreme Court rejects GOP bid to halt Biden’s Pennsylvania win

The Supreme Court has rejected Republicans’ last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral battleground.

The court without comment Tuesday refused to call into question the the certification process in Pennsylvania.

Governor Tom Wolf already has certified Biden’s victory and the state’s 20 electors are to meet on December 14 to cast their votes for Biden.

Mr Biden won 306 electoral votes, so even if Pennsylvania’s results had been in doubt, he still would have more than the 270 electoral votes needed to become president.

