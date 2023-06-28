Supreme Court of Nepal orders registration of marriages for same-sex couples

The Supreme Court of Nepal on Monday issued an interim order directing the office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers of Nepal and other relevant ministries to establish a “transitional mechanism” to ensure the registration of marriages for “same-sex couples”.
The order was passed by Justice Til Prasad Shrestha, presiding over a single Bench, that issued the interim order on June 28, 2023.
To help the government to perform according to the directive, the court asked the government to establish a “separate register of marriages” for such couples from gender minority communities. The interim order from the Supreme Court of Nepal came as a result of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed on June 7, 2023, by Pinky Gurung (current president of Blue Diamond Society).
The PIL had sought equality before law for the vulnerable sexual minority groups in Nepal.
“This is a very significant development as same-sex as well as third genders and their partners can register their marriages. They will be entitled to the same rights as heterosexual couples. Parliament may take a while to pass the marriage equality law but this order gives a practical solution to members of the sexual and gender minority communities who wish to register their marriage legally,” said Sunil Babu Pant, a member of Nepal’s Parliament.
