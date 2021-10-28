Supporters of Pakistan party start protest march

lahore

28 October 2021 22:47 IST

Supporters of a banned radical Islamist party to press the Government to release their party chief Saad Rizvi

Tens of thousands of supporters of a banned radical Islamist party in Pakistan took out a march towards Islamabad on Thursday to press the Government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to release their party chief Saad Rizvi and expel the French Ambassador in protest against the blasphemous caricatures published in France.

The rally by members of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)started after the government announced that it cannot meet its demand for the expulsion of the French Ambassador.

The government has announced that the protesters will not be allowed to reach Islamabad

