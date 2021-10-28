International

Supporters of Pakistan party start protest march

Tens of thousands of supporters of a banned radical Islamist party in Pakistan took out a march towards Islamabad on Thursday to press the Government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to release their party chief Saad Rizvi and expel the French Ambassador in protest against the blasphemous caricatures published in France.

The rally by members of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)started after the government announced that it cannot meet its demand for the expulsion of the French Ambassador.

The government has announced that the protesters will not be allowed to reach Islamabad


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2021 10:48:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/supporters-of-pakistan-party-start-protest-march/article37221245.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY