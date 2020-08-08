Sunday Quiz: Singapore, the independent republic
Sunday Quiz: Singapore, the independent republic
If Singapore is a nanny state, then I am proud to have fostered one: Lee Kuan Yew
1/10
1. On August 9, 1965, Singapore became an independent republic. Earlier, it had become part of Malaysia along with North Borneo and Sarawak. It was an uncomfortable union causing a lot of racial tension, and Singapore’s Prime Minister advocated for equal treatment of all races. The situation escalated to such an extent that the Malaysian Prime Minister decided to expel Singapore from the federation. After the separation, the fledgling nation struggled with major problems and worked hard to become the self-sufficient nation it is now. What unique place in history does this interesting chain of events give Singapore?
1. The national currency of Singapore is the Singapore Dollar (SGD). It is one of the highest-valued currencies in the Asia-Pacific. In 1999, the ‘Portrait’ series of bank notes was introduced, which feature the face of the first President of Singapore. All the notes have the words ‘Majulah Singapura’. Only on the $1000 note are the contents of the Majulah Singapura printed entirely in microprint. What exactly is the Majulah Singapura, which is translated into English as ‘Onward Singapore’?
1. Singapore is a young nation on the rise and the country’s foundations are the five ideals of democracy, peace, progress, justice and equality. The country promotes universal brotherhood and equality of man, and pervading and everlasting purity and virtue. Where would you see a visual manifestation of all these qualities?
1. Singapore is one of the smallest countries in the world. The main island is 42 km long and 23 km wide and has a total land area of 682.7 square kilometres (smaller than Bengaluru). As of 2020 Singapore is one of only three surviving city-states in the world. One is found between France and the Mediterranean Sea (and does not produce the popular biscuit), and the other is completely within the city of Rome. What are these two city-states?
1. The Singapore Grand Prix Racing Circuit was the first in Asia and in 2008, its inaugural year, it hosted the first-ever F1 night race. It also boasts more corners (23) than any other circuit on the Formula One race calendar and is a very tight track, with cars running close to the walls most of the time. It has heavy braking zones and many 90-degree turns. What is different about this circuit that also means it still sees action on non-race days?
1. The 160-year-old Singapore Botanical Garden is the only tropical garden with a UNESCO World Heritage Site tag. There is an exclusive area devoted to flowers of a particular type, and one member of this group is Singapore’s national flower ‘Vanda Miss Joaquim’ (named after an Armenian horticulturalist). What type of flowering plants are these, which are known for their amazing variety and the fact that they grow on every continent?
1. The Night Safari was the first ever nocturnal zoo when it was opened in 1994. The 35-hectare park features over 1,000 animals in their naturalistic night-time environments. The innovative lighting system was developed by Simon Corder to mimic a certain celestial event that happens only 12 times (very rarely 13) in a year. What event does the zoo mimic every night?
1. Sentosa Island used to be a military base but is now a popular tourist destination. It has an amazing thrill ride called the ‘Megazip Flying ___’. It is a 450-metre-long zipline that takes participants from the peak of a hill to ground-level at 60 km/hr. Its name refers to a flying mammal (the biggest of its kind) and not a supposedly sly animal. What is this animal whose experience this ride tries to emulate?
1. There is a pedestrian bridge that connects Marina Centre with Marina South and has a particular name because of the way it looks. It is designed to resemble a particular organic material but unlike the original, this is left-handed. At night, pairs of four letters (a,c,g,t) light up along the bridge. What is the name given to the bridge because of its twisted look?
1. Singapore is very passionate about a certain essential part of a house. With the support of 122 other countries, the World ____ Organization was formed in 2001 in Singapore. In 2013, the Singapore government tabled a UN resolution to designate November 19 as the World ____ Day to tackle the global sanitation crisis. What important feature is this that when addressed properly has a positive impact on public health, human dignity, and personal safety?