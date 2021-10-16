Sunday quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. The oldest Nobel Peace Prize laureate to date is Polish physicist Joseph Rotblat, who was 87 when he was awarded the prize in 1995. In 1942, he was invited to be one of the founding members of a historic project in the U.S. Discovering the true intentions of that project, he withdrew in 1943 and proceeded to actively work against its aims, for which he was awarded the Nobel. What project did he leave that was named after a district in New York, and what was it building?