Sunday quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. On October 17, 1979, this person was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize “for work undertaken in the struggle to overcome poverty and distress, which also constitutes a threat to peace.” When asked what people can do to promote world peace, the response was “Go home and love your family.” Who was this person who was born a subject of the Ottoman Empire, then became in order — Serbian, Bulgarian, Yugoslavian, Indian, Albanian and then finally was given honorary American citizenship?
1. The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to 137 laureates, of which 109 are individuals and 28 are organisations. The very first recipient of the prize was the founder of the organisation, which has won the prize three times. Which organisation was this that first won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1917, then in 1944 and the third time in 1963?
1. The oldest Nobel Peace Prize laureate to date is Polish physicist Joseph Rotblat, who was 87 when he was awarded the prize in 1995. In 1942, he was invited to be one of the founding members of a historic project in the U.S. Discovering the true intentions of that project, he withdrew in 1943 and proceeded to actively work against its aims, for which he was awarded the Nobel. What project did he leave that was named after a district in New York, and what was it building?
1. The first time a Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to a woman was in 1905, to Bertha von Suttner. She was also the second ever woman Nobel Laureate after Marie Curie in 1903. Suttner became a leading figure in the peace movement in her native country after the publication of her pacifist novel, Die Waffen nieder! (Lay Down Your Arms!). Suttner was the very first Nobel Laureate from which country that has played a vital part in many wars since?
1. Alva Myrdal was a Swedish politician who was a leader of the disarmament movement for which she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1982 along with Alfonso García Robles. Her husband Gunnar Myrdal, an economist, had been awarded a Nobel Prize in 1974 for his work in theory of money and economic fluctuations. Although they are only the fourth ever married couple to have won two Nobel Prizes, what is unique about this couple?
1. The following people were all awarded the Nobel Peace Prize: German pacifist and journalist Carl von Ossietzky in 1935, Burmese politician Aung San Suu Kyi in 1991 and Chinese human rights activist Liu Xiaobo in 2010. In all three cases the laureate was not present to receive the award during the prestigious ceremony. What is the reason they did not receive the prize in person?
1. Jody Williams established the Nobel Women’s Initiative in January 2006, which brought together six female Peace laureates to use their influence to promote the work of women striving for peace with justice and equality. Williams had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1997 for her work in banning a certain armament, which was causing thousands of deaths during non-war times. What dangerous device was she responsible for getting banned that famously had the support of Princess Diana?
1. From 1974, the Statutes of the Nobel Foundation have stipulated that a prize cannot be awarded posthumously, unless death has occurred after the announcement of the Nobel Prize. Only one Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded posthumously, to Dag Hammarskjöld in 1961. Till date, Hammarskjöld remains the youngest person to have held a particular post. What post did he hold when he was killed in an air crash as he was on the way to resolve a conflict in Congo?
1. The omission of Mahatma Gandhi for the Peace Prize by the Nobel Committee has been one of the biggest questions in Nobel history. Gandhi had been nominated in 1937, 1938, 1939, 1947, and, finally, a few days before his assassination in January 1948. In 1989, during the awarding for that year, the chairman of the committee said that the award was “in part a tribute to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi.” Who was the recipient who was awarded for his peaceful solutions based upon tolerance and mutual respect in order to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of his people?
1. Maria Ressa is a journalist who has been awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize jointly with Dmitry Muratov for “their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.” She is also part of Reporters Without Borders. She is an outspoken critic of the President of her country for his attacks on freedom of the press and his controversial death squads that kill criminal suspects. She is the very first Nobel Laureate from which country?