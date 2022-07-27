World

Suicide bombing in Somalia kills 11 including local official

AP Mogadishu (Somalia) July 27, 2022 17:38 IST
Witnesses say at least 11 people are dead after a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance to a government building in southern Somalia.

District Commissioner Abdillahi Ali Waafow was among those killed in Wednesday's (July 27) attack, the secretary-general of the Marka town administration in the Lower Shabelle region, Mohamed Osmaan Yariisoow, told The Associated Press over the phone.

“Minutes after we had concluded a meeting we had at the district headquarters and were on our way out, we found an unknown man approached us and blew himself up," Mr. Yariisoow said, adding that the commissioner's bodyguards, traditional elders and women also were killed.

