ADVERTISEMENT

Suicide bomber on motorcycle kills at least nine soldiers in northwest Pakistan

September 01, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - ISLAMABAD

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack

Reuters

Nine soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle set off his explosives next to a convoy in northwestern Pakistan on August 31, the military said.

Another five soldiers were wounded in the attack in Bannu district, the military's public relations wing said in a statement.

Pakistan's restive northwest, which borders Afghanistan, has seen a rise in attacks over the last year since talks between Islamist militants and the government broke down.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The military said security forces had cordoned off the area. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Another suicide bombing at a political gathering in the northwest last month killed more than 60 people. That attack was claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Pakistan

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US