Two persons killed, three injured in Pakistan suicide blast

November 18, 2022 11:15 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Peshawar

The incident happened in Chuggmalai bazar in South Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan

PTI

At least two people were killed and three others injured after a suicide bomber entered a peace committee office in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and blew himself up, a senior police official said on Friday.

The incident happened in Chuggmalai bazar in South Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan when the suicide bomber wrapped with explosives entered the peace committee office and blew himself up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So far two people have been killed and three others injured in the incident. The injured were immediately shifted to district Hospital Wana and admitted,” said the police official.

The local police rushed to the area and collected evidences from the site.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police also launched search operation to nab the mastermind behind the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US