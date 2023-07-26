ADVERTISEMENT

Suicide blast in historic Pakistan mosque kills police officer

July 26, 2023 03:32 am | Updated 03:32 am IST - Peshawar

Additional SHO Adnan Afridi was killed in the blast at Ali Masjid (mosque) in the tribal Jamrud tehsil bordering Peshawar

PTI

People stand and watch the damaged mosque after the suicide blast that killed a police officer in the Khyber district, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan on July 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A suicide blast at a historic mosque in northwest Pakistan killed a police officer on Tuesday, police said.

Additional SHO Adnan Afridi was killed in the blast at Ali Masjid (mosque) in the tribal Jamrud tehsil bordering Peshawar.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur said it was a suicide blast.

The bomber blew himself up during security checking before entering the mosque.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An accomplice of the bomber fled from the scene after the blast while a suspect has been arrested from the spot, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US