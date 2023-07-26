HamberMenu
Suicide blast in historic Pakistan mosque kills police officer

Additional SHO Adnan Afridi was killed in the blast at Ali Masjid (mosque) in the tribal Jamrud tehsil bordering Peshawar

July 26, 2023 03:32 am | Updated 03:32 am IST - Peshawar

PTI
People stand and watch the damaged mosque after the suicide blast that killed a police officer in the Khyber district, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan on July 25, 2023.

People stand and watch the damaged mosque after the suicide blast that killed a police officer in the Khyber district, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan on July 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A suicide blast at a historic mosque in northwest Pakistan killed a police officer on Tuesday, police said.

Additional SHO Adnan Afridi was killed in the blast at Ali Masjid (mosque) in the tribal Jamrud tehsil bordering Peshawar.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur said it was a suicide blast.

The bomber blew himself up during security checking before entering the mosque.

An accomplice of the bomber fled from the scene after the blast while a suspect has been arrested from the spot, police said.

