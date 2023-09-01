HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suicide attack by TTP militant in northwest Pakistan kills 9 soldiers

A bike-ridden bomber hit a security forces convoy in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inter-Services Public Relations, the military’s media wing, said

September 01, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Peshawar

PTI
In this picture taken on August 31, 2023, Pakistani army personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province about 61km from the border.

In this picture taken on August 31, 2023, Pakistani army personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province about 61km from the border. | Photo Credit: AFP

A suicide attack by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on a security forces convoy has killed nine soldiers and injured five others in Pakistan's restive northwest, the military said.

A bike-ridden bomber hit the convoy on Thursday in the Bannu district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media wing, said.

The bomber rammed his bike into a vehicle in the convoy, killing nine soldiers and injuring five others, the statement said.

The banned TTP has accepted responsibility for the attack.

Following the incident, law enforcers rushed to the blast site and cordoned off the entire area. A massive search operation was launched to arrest the perpetrators of the blast, it said.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar condemned the attack. He called such acts “utterly reprehensible” and said his thoughts were with the families of those killed and injured.

Recently, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorist activities orchestrated by the outlawed terror outfit.

The TTP was set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007.

Last month, two policemen were killed and as many injured when TTP militants attacked a police checkpoint in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

On January 30, a Pakistan Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up during the afternoon prayers in a mosque in Peshawar, killing 101 people and injuring more than 200 others.

In February, TTP militants stormed the Karachi Police chief's office in Pakistan's most populous city, sparking gunfire that killed three rebels and four others, including two police constables.

The outfit, which is believed to be close to Al-Qaeda, has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.

The TTP also orchestrated the heinous Army Public School attack in Peshawar in 2014, in which over 130 students were killed.

Related Topics

Pakistan / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.