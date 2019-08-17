International

Sudanese protesters to sign transition deal with Army

Sudanese protesters from the city of Atbara arrive at the Bahari station in Khartoum on August 17, 2019, to celebrate transition to civilian rule.

Sudanese protesters from the city of Atbara arrive at the Bahari station in Khartoum on August 17, 2019, to celebrate transition to civilian rule.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

Sudan’s pro-democracy movement is set to formally sign a deal with the ruling military council, paving the way for a transition to civilian-led government following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.

Inking the deal on August 17 will establish a joint military and civilian council to rule for a little over three years until elections can be held. It will also establish a Cabinet appointed by the activists and a legislative body.

After weeks of tense negotiations, both sides reached a preliminary agreement earlier this month following international pressure, amid growing concerns the political crisis could ignite civil war.

The military overthrew Mr. al-Bashir following months of protests against his three-decade-long authoritarian rule. The protesters remained in the streets, demanding a rapid transition to civilian leadership.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International
politics
Sudan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 7:13:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/sudanese-protesters-to-sign-transition-deal-with-army/article29119083.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY