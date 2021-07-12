Sudan’s Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi said during a visit to Moscow on Monday that lawmakers in the African country would consider an agreement brokered by its ousted leader to establish a Russian naval base there. Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Sudan’s former president Omar al-Bashir in 2017 on building a naval base in Port Sudan.
Sudan to review Navy base deal: FM
July 12, 2021 22:56 IST
