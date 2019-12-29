Sudan to postpone lifting of fuel subsidies, says minister

Sudan’s transitional government is to postpone lifting fuel subsidies, initially planned as part of the 2020 budget, the information minister said.
Finance minister Ibrahim Elbadawi said on Friday the fuel subsidies will be gradually removed, a sensitive decision.
But the government met on Saturday with the former opposition which helped bring down veteran ruler Omar al-Bashir in April and agreed to not implement the decision until a conference in March where economic reforms will be discussed, information minister Faisal Saleh said.
The removal of fuel subsidies is sensitive as it would hit a population suffering for years from economic crisis and high inflation.
