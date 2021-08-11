Sudan to hand Bashir over for genocide trial

Khartoum

11 August 2021 22:50 IST

Sudan will hand long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court along with other officials wanted over the Darfur conflict, Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi said on Wednesday.

Mr. Bashir, 77, has been wanted by the ICC for more than a decade over charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Sudanese region. The “Cabinet decided to hand over wanted officials to the ICC,” Ms. Mahdi was quoted as saying.

